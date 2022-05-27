Citigroup Lowers Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target to $258.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Citigroup from $264.00 to $258.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 34.63% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $298.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $360.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $285.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.70.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $191.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $41.73 billion, a PE ratio of 85.93 and a beta of 1.44. Autodesk has a 12 month low of $173.90 and a 12 month high of $344.39.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 55.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $345,199.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $386,386.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,458 shares of company stock valued at $1,545,628. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 1,136.4% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

