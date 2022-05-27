Citigroup Lowers Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target to $258.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Citigroup from $264.00 to $258.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 34.63% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $298.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $360.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $285.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.70.
Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $191.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $41.73 billion, a PE ratio of 85.93 and a beta of 1.44. Autodesk has a 12 month low of $173.90 and a 12 month high of $344.39.
In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $345,199.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $386,386.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,458 shares of company stock valued at $1,545,628. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 1,136.4% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.
Autodesk Company Profile (Get Rating)
Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Autodesk (ADSK)
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
- Is RBC Bearings Rolling Into A Reversal?
- Should Dollar General or Dollar Tree Give Investors a Case of FOMO?
- Genesco Pops On Earnings But Don’t Expect A Rally
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.