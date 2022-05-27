Citigroup Lowers Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $225.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Citigroup from $295.00 to $225.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 58.31% from the company’s current price.
ZS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Zscaler from $257.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Zscaler from $415.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Zscaler from $350.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Zscaler from $335.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.83.
NASDAQ ZS opened at $142.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.72 and a beta of 1.09. Zscaler has a one year low of $125.12 and a one year high of $376.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $199.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $252.52.
In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total value of $953,710.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total value of $641,155.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,779 shares of company stock valued at $7,896,977. 20.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 0.3% during the third quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 16,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 4.1% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.41% of the company’s stock.
Zscaler Company Profile (Get Rating)
Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zscaler (ZS)
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
- Is RBC Bearings Rolling Into A Reversal?
- Should Dollar General or Dollar Tree Give Investors a Case of FOMO?
- Genesco Pops On Earnings But Don’t Expect A Rally
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.