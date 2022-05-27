Citigroup Lowers Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $225.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Citigroup from $295.00 to $225.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 58.31% from the company’s current price.

ZS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Zscaler from $257.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Zscaler from $415.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Zscaler from $350.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Zscaler from $335.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.83.

NASDAQ ZS opened at $142.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.72 and a beta of 1.09. Zscaler has a one year low of $125.12 and a one year high of $376.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $199.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $252.52.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $286.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.47 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 51.11% and a negative net margin of 38.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zscaler will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total value of $953,710.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total value of $641,155.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,779 shares of company stock valued at $7,896,977. 20.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 0.3% during the third quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 16,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 4.1% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

