Citigroup Trims Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Target Price to $510.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $590.00 to $510.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on COST. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Costco Wholesale from $530.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $570.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $560.96.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $464.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $538.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $531.41. Costco Wholesale has a 52-week low of $375.50 and a 52-week high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $138,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total value of $2,712,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,904,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,248 shares of company stock worth $5,417,137. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $164,500,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 526 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 132.4% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 6,058 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.2% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 48,188 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

