Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the bank on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th.

Shares of CIZN stock opened at $17.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.81 million, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.05. Citizens has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $21.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Citizens by 8.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Citizens by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Citizens during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. 19.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits, as well as savings and time deposit accounts. It also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.

