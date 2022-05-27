Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN) to Issue $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the bank on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th.

Shares of CIZN opened at $17.81 on Friday. Citizens has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $21.75. The company has a market cap of $99.81 million, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.32.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Citizens by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citizens by 8.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. 19.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits, as well as savings and time deposit accounts. It also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.

