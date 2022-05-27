City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.60

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share by the bank on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

City has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. City has a payout ratio of 40.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect City to earn $5.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.2%.

Shares of City stock opened at $82.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.43 and a 200 day moving average of $79.96. City has a 12 month low of $71.61 and a 12 month high of $86.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.56.

City ( NASDAQ:CHCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. City had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 38.11%. Equities research analysts anticipate that City will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 5,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $404,404.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,333,048.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 1,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $140,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,947 shares in the company, valued at $795,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,660 shares of company stock worth $692,446. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHCO. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in City during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of City by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of City by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in City by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,821 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in City in the 3rd quarter worth $261,000. 64.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com downgraded City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

