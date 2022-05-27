City Holding to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.60 (NASDAQ:CHCO)

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share by the bank on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

City has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. City has a payout ratio of 40.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect City to earn $5.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.2%.

Get City alerts:

Shares of City stock opened at $82.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.96. City has a fifty-two week low of $71.61 and a fifty-two week high of $86.30.

City ( NASDAQ:CHCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. City had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 38.11%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that City will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

CHCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com cut City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

In related news, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 1,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $140,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,947 shares in the company, valued at $795,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 5,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $404,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,333,048.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,660 shares of company stock valued at $692,446 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHCO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in City in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,595,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of City by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 669,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,659,000 after acquiring an additional 42,197 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of City by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after acquiring an additional 28,961 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of City by 36.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,092 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,274,000 after buying an additional 18,708 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of City by 6.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 311,051 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,480,000 after buying an additional 18,469 shares during the period. 64.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About City (Get Rating)

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.