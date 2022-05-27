Clarim Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLRMW) Short Interest Update

Clarim Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLRMW – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a drop of 50.4% from the April 30th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:CLRMW opened at $0.13 on Friday. Clarim Acquisition has a 52-week low of $0.09 and a 52-week high of $1.00.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Clarim Acquisition stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Clarim Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLRMW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 205,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Clarim Acquisition (CLRMW)
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
- Is RBC Bearings Rolling Into A Reversal?
- Should Dollar General or Dollar Tree Give Investors a Case of FOMO?
- Genesco Pops On Earnings But Don’t Expect A Rally
- The Insiders Are Selling Movado Group, But You Shouldn’t
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Clarim Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarim Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.