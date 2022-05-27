Clarim Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLRMW) Short Interest Update

Clarim Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLRMW – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a drop of 50.4% from the April 30th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLRMW opened at $0.13 on Friday. Clarim Acquisition has a 52-week low of $0.09 and a 52-week high of $1.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Clarim Acquisition stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Clarim Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLRMW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 205,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

