Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Chairman Sells $4,202,000.00 in Stock

Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $4,202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,828,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,416,028.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of CLAR stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.15. 3,062,426 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,542. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.82. The stock has a market cap of $824.51 million, a PE ratio of 32.57 and a beta of 0.90. Clarus Co. has a 12 month low of $18.92 and a 12 month high of $32.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Get Clarus alerts:

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Clarus had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of $118.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Clarus Co. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.71%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLAR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Clarus by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,494,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,438,000 after buying an additional 702,734 shares during the last quarter. Invenire Partners LP bought a new stake in Clarus in the fourth quarter valued at $5,545,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Clarus by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,607,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,557,000 after purchasing an additional 193,267 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in Clarus in the fourth quarter valued at $5,038,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Clarus by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,033,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,081,000 after purchasing an additional 165,582 shares in the last quarter. 58.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CLAR. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Clarus from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Clarus from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clarus to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clarus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Clarus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clarus Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the outdoor and consumer markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. Its Outdoor segment offers activity-based apparel, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, and snow safety products, such as avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.