Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $123.89.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CLH. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Clean Harbors in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Clean Harbors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com cut Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Clean Harbors from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

In other Clean Harbors news, CFO Michael Louis Battles acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.35 per share, with a total value of $176,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,223,374. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total value of $3,285,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,677 shares of company stock worth $4,091,867. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 656.3% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 97.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 153.9% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CLH opened at $90.77 on Friday. Clean Harbors has a one year low of $85.67 and a one year high of $118.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 1.58.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Clean Harbors will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Clean Harbors (Get Rating)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.