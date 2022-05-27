Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $123.89.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CLH. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Clean Harbors in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Clean Harbors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com cut Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Clean Harbors from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.
In other Clean Harbors news, CFO Michael Louis Battles acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.35 per share, with a total value of $176,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,223,374. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total value of $3,285,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,677 shares of company stock worth $4,091,867. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE CLH opened at $90.77 on Friday. Clean Harbors has a one year low of $85.67 and a one year high of $118.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 1.58.
Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Clean Harbors will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Clean Harbors (Get Rating)
Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Clean Harbors (CLH)
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
- Is RBC Bearings Rolling Into A Reversal?
- Should Dollar General or Dollar Tree Give Investors a Case of FOMO?
- Genesco Pops On Earnings But Don’t Expect A Rally
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.