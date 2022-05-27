Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) Director Buys $79,450.00 in Stock

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) Director David J. Matlin acquired 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.27 per share, with a total value of $79,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,061,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,678,710.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of CLNN stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,247. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.47. The company has a quick ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 7.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64. The company has a market cap of $144.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.37. Clene Inc. has a one year low of $1.93 and a one year high of $17.82.
Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.14 million. Research analysts anticipate that Clene Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on CLNN. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Clene in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Clene in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Clene in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Clene currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.20.
About Clene (Get Rating)
Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2/3 registrational clinical trial for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a planned Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.
