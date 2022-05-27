Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) Director Buys $79,450.00 in Stock

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) Director David J. Matlin acquired 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.27 per share, with a total value of $79,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,061,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,678,710.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of CLNN stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,247. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.47. The company has a quick ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 7.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64. The company has a market cap of $144.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.37. Clene Inc. has a one year low of $1.93 and a one year high of $17.82.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.14 million. Research analysts anticipate that Clene Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC raised its position in Clene by 7.6% during the third quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 268,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 19,020 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Clene by 47.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,752 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clene in the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clene in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Clene by 7,045.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,777 shares during the last quarter. 23.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CLNN. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Clene in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Clene in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Clene in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Clene currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.20.

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2/3 registrational clinical trial for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a planned Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

