Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.75.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CLNN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Clene in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Clene in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Clene in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Get Clene alerts:

In related news, Director David J. Matlin bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $55,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder General Resonance Llc sold 181,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $399,999.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,560,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,232,466.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 227,891 shares of company stock worth $667,902. Corporate insiders own 28.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLNN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clene in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Clene by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 903,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 20,627 shares during the period. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Clene by 193.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. now owns 87,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 57,500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clene by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 31,227 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Clene in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.07% of the company’s stock.

CLNN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,839. The stock has a market cap of $139.80 million, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.47. The company has a current ratio of 7.77, a quick ratio of 7.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64. Clene has a twelve month low of $1.93 and a twelve month high of $17.82.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.14 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Clene will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Clene Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2/3 registrational clinical trial for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a planned Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Clene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.