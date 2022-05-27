Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CLIM) Short Interest Update

Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CLIM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, an increase of 139.1% from the April 30th total of 6,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 32,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

NYSE:CLIM opened at $9.78 on Friday. Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $10.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.79.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. CSS LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition by 25.0% in the third quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 206,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 41,327 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition during the third quarter worth $484,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition during the first quarter worth $690,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition by 54.4% during the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 231,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 81,625 shares during the last quarter. 54.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company focuses on the business combination with companies in the climate sector.

