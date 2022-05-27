Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:CLVLY) Short Interest Update

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:CLVLY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a decrease of 54.8% from the April 30th total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CLVLY opened at $11.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.54. Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $9.94 and a one year high of $31.44.

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with genetic, metabolic, and life-threatening disorders in Australia, Europe, the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is SCENESSE, a systemic photoprotective drug for the prevention of phototoxicity in adult patients with erythropoietic protoporphyria (EPP).

