Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:CLVLY) Short Interest Update

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:CLVLY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a decrease of 54.8% from the April 30th total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS CLVLY opened at $11.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.54. Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $9.94 and a one year high of $31.44.
Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
