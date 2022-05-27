Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) Short Interest Update

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 198,900 shares, an increase of 154.7% from the April 30th total of 78,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 199,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
GLO stock opened at $7.80 on Friday. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $13.17.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0943 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th.
About Clough Global Opportunities Fund (Get Rating)
Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Clough Global Opportunities Fund (GLO)
- Should Dollar General or Dollar Tree Give Investors a Case of FOMO?
- Genesco Pops On Earnings But Don’t Expect A Rally
- The Insiders Are Selling Movado Group, But You Shouldn’t
- Beware The Rebound In Retail Stocks
- It’s A Good Time To Own Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Clough Global Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clough Global Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.