Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) Short Interest Update

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 198,900 shares, an increase of 154.7% from the April 30th total of 78,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 199,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

GLO stock opened at $7.80 on Friday. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $13.17.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0943 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 31.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 717,814 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,686,000 after acquiring an additional 173,669 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 29.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 514,041 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,261,000 after acquiring an additional 118,276 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 17.4% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 46,694 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 6,907 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $173,000.

About Clough Global Opportunities Fund

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.

