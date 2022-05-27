CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) Announces $0.07 Dividend

CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, May 27th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0722 per share on Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st.

CLP stock opened at $10.01 on Friday. CLP has a 12 month low of $9.23 and a 12 month high of $10.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CLPHY. DBS Vickers lowered shares of CLP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CLP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India, Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Australia. The company generates electricity through coal, gas, nuclear, and renewable resources, such as wind, hydro, and solar.

