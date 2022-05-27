CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $28.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.09% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “CNB Financial Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Clearfield, PA. It conducts business principally through County National Bank whose market area includes twenty convenient office locations in Pennsylvania. “

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CNB Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 21st.

Shares of CNB Financial stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.98. The company had a trading volume of 13,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,516. CNB Financial has a 1-year low of $22.08 and a 1-year high of $28.59. The company has a market capitalization of $421.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.44.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. CNB Financial had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $52.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.22 million. Sell-side analysts expect that CNB Financial will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Michael D. Peduzzi purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.75 per share, for a total transaction of $66,875.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,353.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joel E. Peterson purchased 4,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.79 per share, for a total transaction of $116,235.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 10,055 shares of company stock worth $263,111 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCNE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CNB Financial by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,115,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,553,000 after acquiring an additional 181,422 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its stake in CNB Financial by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 149,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after acquiring an additional 57,300 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its stake in CNB Financial by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 294,957 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,763,000 after acquiring an additional 55,797 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CNB Financial by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 160,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gator Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $697,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

