CNP Assurances SA (OTCMKTS:CNPAY) Short Interest Update

CNP Assurances SA (OTCMKTS:CNPAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the April 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of CNP Assurances stock opened at $11.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.35. CNP Assurances has a twelve month low of $7.69 and a twelve month high of $12.78.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.4113 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 25th. This represents a yield of 3.34%.

CNP Assurances SA (ENXTPA:CNP) provides insurance, coinsurance, and reinsurance solutions in France, Latin America, and other European countries. It offers life, accident, long-term care, death and funerals, disability, unemployment, loss of income, health, and dental insurance products; property and casualty insurance, such as home-owner and auto insurance; term creditor and guarantee insurance products, including home and business loans, and consumer finance; solutions in the area of guarantees for real estate loans in private market; and pension plans, as well as support and assistance services.

