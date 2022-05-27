Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $12.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 135.76% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Co-Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of CODX traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.09. The stock had a trading volume of 3,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,655. The firm has a market cap of $173.00 million, a P/E ratio of 3.92 and a beta of -1.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.92. Co-Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $3.66 and a 12-month high of $11.82.

Co-Diagnostics ( NASDAQ:CODX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.16. Co-Diagnostics had a return on equity of 32.20% and a net margin of 40.25%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Co-Diagnostics will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CODX. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 68.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 754,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,341,000 after acquiring an additional 307,058 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 99.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 586,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,622,000 after acquiring an additional 291,552 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Co-Diagnostics by 525.7% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 221,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 185,923 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Co-Diagnostics in the third quarter worth about $1,578,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Co-Diagnostics by 302.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 96,511 shares in the last quarter. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells reagents used for diagnostic tests that function through the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules in the United States and internationally. It offers polymerase chain reaction (PCR) diagnostic tests for COVID-19, tuberculosis, hepatitis B and C, human papilloma virus, malaria, chikungunya, dengue, and the zika virus; three multiplexed tests to test mosquitos for the identification of diseases carried by the mosquitos; and molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications.

