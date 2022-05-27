Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $12.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 135.76% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Co-Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.
Shares of CODX traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.09. The stock had a trading volume of 3,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,655. The firm has a market cap of $173.00 million, a P/E ratio of 3.92 and a beta of -1.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.92. Co-Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $3.66 and a 12-month high of $11.82.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CODX. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 68.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 754,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,341,000 after acquiring an additional 307,058 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 99.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 586,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,622,000 after acquiring an additional 291,552 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Co-Diagnostics by 525.7% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 221,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 185,923 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Co-Diagnostics in the third quarter worth about $1,578,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Co-Diagnostics by 302.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 96,511 shares in the last quarter. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Co-Diagnostics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells reagents used for diagnostic tests that function through the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules in the United States and internationally. It offers polymerase chain reaction (PCR) diagnostic tests for COVID-19, tuberculosis, hepatitis B and C, human papilloma virus, malaria, chikungunya, dengue, and the zika virus; three multiplexed tests to test mosquitos for the identification of diseases carried by the mosquitos; and molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications.
