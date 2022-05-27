Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,200 shares, a decline of 58.4% from the April 30th total of 139,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 279,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in Cocrystal Pharma by 248.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 19,014 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Cocrystal Pharma by 5,155.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 58,818 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Cocrystal Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Cocrystal Pharma by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 200,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 21,750 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cocrystal Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. 15.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COCP traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.42. The company had a trading volume of 355,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,482. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.59. Cocrystal Pharma has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $1.49. The stock has a market cap of $40.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.13.

Cocrystal Pharma ( NASDAQ:COCP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Analysts expect that Cocrystal Pharma will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COCP shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a report on Monday, March 14th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, coronavirus, and norovirus infections.

