Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,630,000 shares, a growth of 148.2% from the April 30th total of 9,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 15.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN opened at $69.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Coinbase Global has a 1 year low of $40.83 and a 1 year high of $368.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $133.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.04.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($2.72). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 42.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global will post -7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $73,313.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,906,977.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III purchased 706,554 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.77 per share, for a total transaction of $50,002,826.58. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 706,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,002,826.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 1,121,844 shares of company stock worth $76,837,576 over the last three months.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Coinbase Global by 222.9% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 113 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Coinbase Global from $360.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen started coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Coinbase Global from $377.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.05.

Coinbase Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.