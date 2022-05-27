Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Columbus McKinnon, is a broad-line designer, manufacturer and supplier of sophisticated material handling products and integrated material handling solutions that are widely distributed to industrial and consumer markets worldwide. The Company’s material handling products are sold, omestically and internationally, principally to third party distributors and, to a lesser extent, directly to manufacturers and other end-users. The Company’s integrated material handling solutions businesses deal directly with end-users. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CMCO. Craig Hallum downgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson cut their target price on Columbus McKinnon to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Columbus McKinnon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.20.

NASDAQ CMCO traded up $3.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.67. The stock had a trading volume of 315,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,730. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.91. Columbus McKinnon has a 52-week low of $30.13 and a 52-week high of $54.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.85 and a 200 day moving average of $43.28. The stock has a market cap of $959.86 million, a P/E ratio of 34.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.17.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.79. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $253.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 184.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 95.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Columbus McKinnon during the third quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the third quarter valued at $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected hoists, custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components, crane kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and workstation cranes, jib cranes, lift assists, and fall protection systems; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, clamps, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.

