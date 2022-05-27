Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.47.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Comerica from $114.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th.
In related news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total transaction of $103,158.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
NYSE:CMA opened at $81.64 on Friday. Comerica has a one year low of $63.07 and a one year high of $102.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.97.
Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.01). Comerica had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 33.48%. The firm had revenue of $700.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comerica will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 37.52%.
Comerica Company Profile (Get Rating)
Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.
