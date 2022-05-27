Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $100.47.

CMA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Comerica from $114.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Comerica from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Comerica in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In other Comerica news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total transaction of $103,158.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMA. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Comerica by 191.8% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Comerica by 292.3% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Comerica in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in Comerica in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Comerica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMA opened at $81.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.97. Comerica has a 1 year low of $63.07 and a 1 year high of $102.09. The stock has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.33.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $700.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.36 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 33.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Comerica will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.52%.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

