Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Compass Point raised shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $98.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Comerica from $124.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.19.

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $81.64 on Friday. Comerica has a fifty-two week low of $63.07 and a fifty-two week high of $102.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.97.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $700.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.36 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 33.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comerica will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total transaction of $103,158.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Comerica by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,871,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,435,224,000 after acquiring an additional 366,188 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Comerica by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,617,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,721,000 after acquiring an additional 397,735 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Comerica by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,758,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780,121 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in Comerica by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,893,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,638,000 after acquiring an additional 126,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Comerica by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,492,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,433,000 after acquiring an additional 129,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

