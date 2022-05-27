Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.53.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Community Health Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Community Health Systems in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Community Health Systems from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

CYH stock opened at $5.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $720.61 million, a P/E ratio of 2.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.46. Community Health Systems has a 1 year low of $5.18 and a 1 year high of $17.04.

Community Health Systems ( NYSE:CYH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Community Health Systems will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,414,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,450,000 after buying an additional 93,270 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Community Health Systems by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,407,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,532,000 after purchasing an additional 198,080 shares during the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP raised its holdings in Community Health Systems by 11.3% during the first quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 7,126,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,594,000 after purchasing an additional 724,401 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Community Health Systems by 4.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,163,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,415,000 after purchasing an additional 167,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DG Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Community Health Systems by 47.8% during the first quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 3,252,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,327 shares during the last quarter. 78.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Community Health Systems (Get Rating)

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.