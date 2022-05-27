Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Short Interest Up 118.8% in May

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a growth of 118.8% from the April 30th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 447,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CODYY has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €73.00 ($77.66) to €76.00 ($80.85) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €60.00 ($63.83) to €62.00 ($65.96) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cheuvreux raised shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €75.00 ($79.79) price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €78.00 ($82.98) to €70.00 ($74.47) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €87.00 ($92.55) to €90.00 ($95.74) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.25.

CODYY stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.70. 130,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,222. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.82. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $15.30.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates through five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe – Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glazing solutions for buildings and cars under the Saint-Gobain, GlassSolutions, Vetrotech, and SageGlass brands; plaster-based products for construction and renovation markets under the Placo, Rigips, and Gyproc brands; ceilings under the Ecophon, CertainTeed, Eurocoustic, Sonex, or Vinh Tuong brands; and insulation solutions for a range of applications, such as construction, engine compartments, vehicle interiors, household appliances, and photovoltaic panels under the Isover, CertainTeed, and Izocam brands.

