Compagnie Financière Richemont (CFRUY) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS: CFRUY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/27/2022 – Compagnie Financière Richemont had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from CHF 148 to CHF 120. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/25/2022 – Compagnie Financière Richemont had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from CHF 158 to CHF 142.

5/23/2022 – Compagnie Financière Richemont had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 165 to CHF 150. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/23/2022 – Compagnie Financière Richemont had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group.

4/11/2022 – Compagnie Financière Richemont is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/5/2022 – Compagnie Financière Richemont had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from CHF 159 to CHF 167.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CFRUY traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.85. The stock had a trading volume of 358,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,348. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.30. Compagnie Financière Richemont SA has a 1-year low of $9.29 and a 1-year high of $15.67.

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Online Distributors segments. It designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, and writing instruments, as well as clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.