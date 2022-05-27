Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Short Interest Update

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,030,000 shares, a decline of 52.4% from the April 30th total of 6,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SBS. Morgan Stanley raised Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 69.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 1.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 124,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 6.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 33,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 139.3% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 79.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.28% of the company’s stock.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP stock opened at $10.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.00. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 52 week low of $5.76 and a 52 week high of $11.22.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $907.42 million for the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 11.84%.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a yield of 1.75%. This is a positive change from Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP’s previous annual dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP’s payout ratio is currently 30.65%.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP provides water and sewage services to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

