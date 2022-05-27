Comparing B2Gold (NYSE:BTG) and Braveheart Resources (OTCMKTS:RIINF)

Braveheart Resources (OTCMKTS:RIINF – Get Rating) and B2Gold (NYSE:BTG – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Braveheart Resources and B2Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Braveheart Resources N/A -101.47% -49.26% B2Gold 23.18% 12.23% 10.20%

Braveheart Resources has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, B2Gold has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Braveheart Resources and B2Gold’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Braveheart Resources $10,000.00 1,707.41 -$5.62 million ($0.02) -3.78 B2Gold $1.76 billion 2.45 $420.07 million $0.39 10.49

B2Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Braveheart Resources. Braveheart Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than B2Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.7% of B2Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Braveheart Resources and B2Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Braveheart Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A B2Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00

B2Gold has a consensus target price of $9.25, indicating a potential upside of 126.16%. Given B2Gold’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe B2Gold is more favorable than Braveheart Resources.

Summary

B2Gold beats Braveheart Resources on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Braveheart Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Braveheart Resources Inc., an exploration stage company, locates, acquires, and explores for precious metals primarily in Canada. It explores for gold, copper, nickel, platinum, palladium, and silver deposits. The company's principal project is the Bull River Mine located in the Cranbrook, British Colombia. Braveheart Resources Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

B2Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Uzbekistan, and Finland. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

