Comparing BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD) and Yum China (NYSE:YUMC)

BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD – Get Rating) and Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

Get BT Brands alerts:

This table compares BT Brands and Yum China’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BT Brands $8.45 million 1.78 $610,000.00 N/A N/A Yum China $9.85 billion 1.85 $990.00 million $1.99 21.62

Yum China has higher revenue and earnings than BT Brands.

Profitability

This table compares BT Brands and Yum China’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BT Brands 6.19% 12.44% 6.88% Yum China 8.63% 5.38% 3.24%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of BT Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.3% of Yum China shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Yum China shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for BT Brands and Yum China, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BT Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A Yum China 1 0 1 0 2.00

Yum China has a consensus target price of $64.95, suggesting a potential upside of 50.94%. Given Yum China’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Yum China is more favorable than BT Brands.

Summary

Yum China beats BT Brands on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BT Brands (Get Rating)

BT Brands, Inc. owns and operates fast-food restaurants in the north central region of United States. The company operates nine Burger Time restaurants located in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and a Dairy Queen franchise in Ham Lake, Minnesota. Its Burger Time restaurants provide various burgers and other food products, such as chicken sandwiches, pulled pork sandwiches, side dishes, and soft drinks; and Dairy Queen restaurant offers burgers, chicken, sides, ice cream and other desserts, and various beverages. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in West Fargo, North Dakota.

About Yum China (Get Rating)

Yum China Holdings, Inc. owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, pasta and other ready meals, and coffee capsules. In addition, it operates franchise restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Huang Ji Huang, Taco Bell, Little Sheep, East Dawning, Lavazza, and COFFii & JOY names. As of March 31, 2022, the company operated 12,117 restaurants in approximately 1,700 cities. Yum China Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BT Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BT Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.