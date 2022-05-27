Comparing Employers (NYSE:EIG) & Till Capital (OTCMKTS:TILCF)

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) and Till Capital (OTCMKTS:TILCF – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.1% of Employers shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Employers shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.5% of Till Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Employers and Till Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Employers 13.58% 5.30% 1.65% Till Capital N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Employers and Till Capital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Employers $703.10 million 1.66 $119.30 million $3.31 12.73 Till Capital $160,000.00 101.68 -$1.56 million N/A N/A

Employers has higher revenue and earnings than Till Capital.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Employers and Till Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Employers 0 1 0 0 2.00 Till Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Employers has a beta of 0.1, meaning that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Till Capital has a beta of -0.55, meaning that its share price is 155% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Employers beats Till Capital on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Employers (Get Rating)

Employers Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers. Employers Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

About Till Capital (Get Rating)

Till Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration activities. The company explores for silver, gold, copper, vanadium, and other deposits. It owns various mineral royalties and exploration property option agreements. The company also holds an interest in the Copper King property; and option interest in the Carlin Vanadium property located in Nevada, the United States. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

