Comparing Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) & The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR)

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Rating) and The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.6% of The Glimpse Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.3% of Formula Systems (1985) shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 27.1% of The Glimpse Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Formula Systems (1985) and The Glimpse Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Formula Systems (1985) $2.41 billion 0.60 $54.58 million $3.75 25.07 The Glimpse Group $3.42 million 15.09 -$6.09 million N/A N/A

Formula Systems (1985) has higher revenue and earnings than The Glimpse Group.

Profitability

This table compares Formula Systems (1985) and The Glimpse Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Formula Systems (1985) 2.34% 5.05% 2.17% The Glimpse Group -136.12% -44.06% -35.03%

Summary

Formula Systems (1985) beats The Glimpse Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Formula Systems (1985) (Get Rating)

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides software, proprietary and non-proprietary software, and software product marketing and support services in Israel and internationally. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; computer solutions to computer and communications infrastructures; cloud computing solutions; database and big data services; customer relations management, computer systems management infrastructures, web world content management, database and data warehouse mining, application integration, database and systems, data management, and software development tools; and professional training courses and advanced professional studies. It also markets and sells computers and peripheral equipment to business customers. In addition, the company offers property and casualty insurance platforms, such as Sapiens, Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens IDITSuite, Sapiens PolicyPro, Sapiens BillingPro, Sapiens ClaimsPro, e-Tica, and Tia Enterprise; life, pension, and annuities platforms, including Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster; reinsurance software solutions comprising Sapiens ReinsuranceMaster, Sapiens ReinsurancePro, and Sapiens Reinsurance GO; and Sapiens platform for workers' compensation solutions. Further, it provides financial and compliance solutions that include Sapiens FinancialPro, Sapiens Financial GO, and Sapiens StatementPro; Sapiens DECISION, a decision management platform; and technology-based solutions and digital insurance suites. Additionally, the company offers application development and business process integration platforms; vertical software solutions; software services and information technologies outsourcing software services; and professionals in various areas, as well as develops on-premise payroll software solutions. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

About The Glimpse Group (Get Rating)

The Glimpse Group, Inc., a virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) platform company, provides enterprise-focused software, services, and solutions in the United States. It offers QReal, a software that creates and distributes photorealistic 3D and AR content; Adept XR Learning, which provides higher education learning and corporate VR training solutions; PostReality, a cloud-based software as a service solution that enables users to create AR presentations; and XR Platform, a cloud-based, scalable and secure backend infrastructure, including proprietary cloud image recognition technology, online storage, creation and management of subscription plans, and invoicing and payments designed for VR/AR companies. The company also provides D6 VR, a VR-based, analysis, presentation, and education software platform; Immersive Health Group, a digital health platform that leverages VR/AR technology to simplify and streamline complex healthcare challenges in scale; Foretell Reality, an enterprise-grade and easy-to-use solution for meeting others in VR; and Early Adopter, which offers immersive VR and AR EdTech solutions for K-12 schools and pediatric hospital programs. In addition, it offers AUGGD that provides AR software and services primarily for the architecture, engineering, and construction industries; Glimpse Turkey for developing and creating web optimized 3D models, primarily for QReal; and custom specialized AR applications, and white label solutions and services. Further, the company provides Pagoni VR that offers VR video broadcasting solutions, which consists of Chimera that enables real-time communications between a presenter, and local and remote attendees in VR to universities, enterprise, entertainment venues, sports venues, and houses of worship. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

