Comparing Singular Genomics Systems (OMIC) & Its Rivals

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Rating) is one of 42 public companies in the “Analytical instruments” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Singular Genomics Systems to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Singular Genomics Systems and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Singular Genomics Systems N/A -$98.77 million -1.54 Singular Genomics Systems Competitors $1.19 billion $356.47 million -20.45

Singular Genomics Systems’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Singular Genomics Systems. Singular Genomics Systems is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Singular Genomics Systems and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Singular Genomics Systems N/A -21.29% -20.12% Singular Genomics Systems Competitors -232.13% 7.12% -11.00%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.2% of Singular Genomics Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.0% of shares of all “Analytical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 22.6% of Singular Genomics Systems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.4% of shares of all “Analytical instruments” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Singular Genomics Systems and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Singular Genomics Systems 0 0 5 0 3.00 Singular Genomics Systems Competitors 322 1327 1827 58 2.46

Singular Genomics Systems currently has a consensus target price of $21.75, suggesting a potential upside of 603.88%. As a group, “Analytical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 26.01%. Given Singular Genomics Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Singular Genomics Systems is more favorable than its peers.

About Singular Genomics Systems (Get Rating)

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc., a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. The company manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits. It also offers PX Integrated Solution that combines single cell analysis, spatial analysis, genomics, and proteomics in one integrated instrument providing a versatile multiomics solution. The company has partnerships with Agilent Technologies, Dovetail Genomics, Lexogen, New England Biolab, QIAGEN, Roche, Twist Bioscience, and Watchmaker Genomics to validate their library preparation kits on the G4, as well as the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard to connect the G4 to Terra platform, a data platform. Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

