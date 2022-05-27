Compute Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPUH) Short Interest Up 109.3% in May

Compute Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPUH – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,800 shares, an increase of 109.3% from the April 30th total of 42,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 321,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NYSE:CPUH traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,395. Compute Health Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $9.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.79 and a 200-day moving average of $9.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beryl Capital Management LLC raised its position in Compute Health Acquisition by 211.3% during the 4th quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 2,051,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,959,000 after buying an additional 1,392,402 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Compute Health Acquisition by 2,670.0% during the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,788,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724,220 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Compute Health Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,419,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Compute Health Acquisition by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 907,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,886,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Compute Health Acquisition by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,335,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.72% of the company’s stock.

Compute Health Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Compute Health Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

