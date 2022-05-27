Computer Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CSVI) Declares Dividend of $0.27

Computer Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CSVI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, May 27th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the technology company on Monday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st.

CSVI opened at $41.00 on Friday. Computer Services has a 1 year low of $40.05 and a 1 year high of $63.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 0.31.

Computer Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Computer Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides core processing, digital banking, managed services, payments processing, print and electronic distribution, and regulatory compliance solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities in the United States. It provides processing, maintenance, and support services; software licensing and installation services; and professional services, as well as sells equipment and supplies.

