Computer Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CSVI) Declares Dividend of $0.27

Computer Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CSVI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, May 27th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the technology company on Monday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st.
CSVI opened at $41.00 on Friday. Computer Services has a 1 year low of $40.05 and a 1 year high of $63.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 0.31.
Computer Services Company Profile (Get Rating)
