CompX International Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX)

CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd.

CompX International has increased its dividend by an average of 58.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Get CompX International alerts:

Shares of CompX International stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.12. The stock had a trading volume of 4,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,172. CompX International has a 1 year low of $18.32 and a 1 year high of $24.00.

CompX International ( NYSEAMERICAN:CIX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $42.10 million during the quarter.

About CompX International (Get Rating)

CompX International Inc manufactures and sells security products and recreational marine components primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Security Products and Marine Components. The Security Products segment manufactures mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms used in various applications, including ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, high security medical cabinetry, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, electrical circuit panels, storage compartments, gas station security, and vending and cash containment machines.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CompX International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompX International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.