Conduit (LON:CRE) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Conduit (LON:CRE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 400 ($5.03) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 615 ($7.74) target price on shares of Conduit in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Conduit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 536.25 ($6.75).

Shares of CRE stock opened at GBX 361 ($4.54) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 365.88 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 401.48. The stock has a market cap of £595.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.52. Conduit has a 52-week low of GBX 325 ($4.09) and a 52-week high of GBX 550 ($6.92).

In other Conduit news, insider Brian Williamson CBE purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 364 ($4.58) per share, with a total value of £18,200 ($22,901.72). Also, insider Elaine Whelan purchased 26,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 371 ($4.67) per share, with a total value of £99,428 ($125,113.88).

Conduit Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the reinsurance business in Bermuda and internationally. It underwrites property, casualty, and specialty reinsurance products. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

