Conifer Holdings, Inc. – Senior (NASDAQ:CNFRL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Conifer Holdings, Inc. – Senior (NASDAQ:CNFRL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 180.0% from the April 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CNFRL opened at $23.70 on Friday. Conifer Holdings, Inc. – Senior has a twelve month low of $22.19 and a twelve month high of $25.32.

Get Conifer Holdings Inc. - Senior alerts:

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Conifer Holdings Inc. - Senior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conifer Holdings Inc. - Senior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.