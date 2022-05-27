Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $269.19.

Several analysts have recently commented on STZ shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $299.00 to $294.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $276.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

In other Constellation Brands news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 3,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $961,898.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,758,692. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 7,574 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.38, for a total value of $1,820,638.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,501 shares in the company, valued at $4,447,270.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,822 shares of company stock worth $6,451,256. Company insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,542,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,975,000 after acquiring an additional 46,318 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 317,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,988,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 262,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,400,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STZ opened at $244.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.99 billion, a PE ratio of -1,357.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.23. Constellation Brands has a fifty-two week low of $207.35 and a fifty-two week high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 16.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. Research analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 11.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -516.67%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

