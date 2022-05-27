Contrasting Aerovate Therapeutics (AVTE) and Its Rivals

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Rating) is one of 938 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Aerovate Therapeutics to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.1% of Aerovate Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.3% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.9% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Aerovate Therapeutics and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aerovate Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00 Aerovate Therapeutics Competitors 6461 21162 43405 871 2.54

Aerovate Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $22.67, indicating a potential upside of 83.24%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 129.92%. Given Aerovate Therapeutics’ peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Aerovate Therapeutics has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Aerovate Therapeutics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aerovate Therapeutics N/A -25.25% -21.12% Aerovate Therapeutics Competitors -3,160.81% -1,570.80% -9.07%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aerovate Therapeutics and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Aerovate Therapeutics N/A -$22.96 million -0.50 Aerovate Therapeutics Competitors $1.86 billion $249.40 million -1.46

Aerovate Therapeutics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Aerovate Therapeutics. Aerovate Therapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Aerovate Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. The company focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial. Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

