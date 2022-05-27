Contrasting AST SpaceMobile (ASTS) & Its Rivals

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Rating) is one of 40 public companies in the “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare AST SpaceMobile to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.8% of AST SpaceMobile shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.6% of shares of all “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 19.4% of shares of all “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for AST SpaceMobile and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AST SpaceMobile 0 0 2 0 3.00 AST SpaceMobile Competitors 246 694 746 36 2.33

AST SpaceMobile currently has a consensus target price of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 296.30%. As a group, “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 49.40%. Given AST SpaceMobile’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe AST SpaceMobile is more favorable than its peers.

Risk and Volatility

AST SpaceMobile has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AST SpaceMobile’s peers have a beta of 1.40, meaning that their average stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AST SpaceMobile and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AST SpaceMobile -214.60% -20.08% -15.34% AST SpaceMobile Competitors -91.76% -63.80% -12.73%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AST SpaceMobile and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AST SpaceMobile $12.40 million -$18.97 million -12.83 AST SpaceMobile Competitors $3.40 billion $368.64 million 1.68

AST SpaceMobile’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than AST SpaceMobile. AST SpaceMobile is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

AST SpaceMobile peers beat AST SpaceMobile on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

AST SpaceMobile Company Profile (Get Rating)

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

