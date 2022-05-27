Contrasting BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:BRBL) & Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSE:BDR)

BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:BRBL – Get Rating) and Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSE:BDR – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BrewBilt Brewing and Blonder Tongue Laboratories’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BrewBilt Brewing $310,000.00 1.36 -$6.86 million N/A N/A Blonder Tongue Laboratories $15.75 million 0.30 $80,000.00 ($0.07) -5.00

Blonder Tongue Laboratories has higher revenue and earnings than BrewBilt Brewing.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for BrewBilt Brewing and Blonder Tongue Laboratories, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BrewBilt Brewing 0 0 0 0 N/A Blonder Tongue Laboratories 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

BrewBilt Brewing has a beta of 3.75, suggesting that its share price is 275% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blonder Tongue Laboratories has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.7% of Blonder Tongue Laboratories shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of BrewBilt Brewing shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 57.0% of Blonder Tongue Laboratories shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares BrewBilt Brewing and Blonder Tongue Laboratories’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BrewBilt Brewing -2,511.20% N/A -917.66% Blonder Tongue Laboratories -4.14% -20.28% -5.53%

Summary

Blonder Tongue Laboratories beats BrewBilt Brewing on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BrewBilt Brewing (Get Rating)

BrewBilt Brewing Company develops, manufactures, markets, and owns broadcast equipment and software for broadcast studios worldwide. The company also provides DirecTV services to high-rise apartments, condominiums, and large commercial office buildings in the San Francisco metropolitan area, as well as Internet services. In addition, it provides cold-water CBD/hemp extraction systems. BrewBilt Brewing Company is based in Grass Valley, California.

About Blonder Tongue Laboratories (Get Rating)

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc., a technology-development and manufacturing company, provides television (TV) signal encoding, transcoding, digital transport, and broadband product solutions in the United States. It offers encoders/transcoders, such as 4K/ultra-high definition, high definition and standard definition, MPEG-2, MPEG-4/H.264, and HEVC/H.265 capable encoders and transcoders; and QPSK and 8PSK, and QAM transcoders. The company also provides NXG IP digital video processing and headend products, including IPTV format conversions and simulcast use cases. In addition, it offers coax distribution products comprising broadband amplifiers, directional taps, splitters, and wall outlets; coax distribution products are either mounted on exterior utility poles or encased in pedestals, vaults, or other security devices in cable television systems; distribution system is enclosed within the walls of the building or added to an existing structure using various techniques to hide the coax cable and devices in SMB systems; and non-passive devices for signal distributed from the headend is of sufficient strength when it arrives at its final destination to provide audio/video images. Further, the company provides CPE products consisting of Android-based IPTV set top boxes. Additionally, it offers digital modulation products, such as Aircastertm ATSC, QAM, and IP trans-modulator series of products allow the user to create a line up from off-air and/or cable feeds for coax IP distribution; Edge QAM devices that accept Ethernet input and capture MPEG over IP transport streams, decrypt service provider conditional access or content protection, and insert proprietary conditional access; DOCSIS data products; service level agreements and services; and analog modulation, fiber, and miscellaneous products and services, as well as test and measurement instruments, and contract manufacturing services. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Old Bridge, New Jersey.

