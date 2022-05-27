Contrasting InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU) & Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD)

InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU – Get Rating) and Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.4% of InfuSystem shares are held by institutional investors. 19.7% of InfuSystem shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Insulet shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for InfuSystem and Insulet, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InfuSystem 0 0 0 0 N/A Insulet 0 2 8 0 2.80

Insulet has a consensus price target of $298.91, suggesting a potential upside of 30.49%. Given Insulet’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Insulet is more favorable than InfuSystem.

Risk and Volatility

InfuSystem has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Insulet has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares InfuSystem and Insulet’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InfuSystem $102.38 million 1.88 $1.42 million $0.02 467.73 Insulet $1.10 billion 14.45 $16.80 million $0.63 363.59

Insulet has higher revenue and earnings than InfuSystem. Insulet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than InfuSystem, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares InfuSystem and Insulet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InfuSystem 0.37% 0.84% 0.40% Insulet 3.91% 15.81% 3.85%

Summary

Insulet beats InfuSystem on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About InfuSystem (Get Rating)

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Integrated Therapy Services (ITS) and Durable Medical Equipment Services (DME Services). It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology, infusion, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states. The company also sells, rents, and leases new and pre-owned pole-mounted and ambulatory infusion pumps, and other durable medical equipment; sells treatment-related consumables; and provides biomedical recertification, maintenance, and repair services for oncology practices, as well as other alternate site settings comprising home care and home infusion providers, skilled nursing facilities, pain centers, hospital market, and others. In addition, it offers local and field-based customer support, as well as operates pump service and repair centers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Rochester Hills, Michigan.

About Insulet (Get Rating)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager. The company sells its products primarily through independent distributors and pharmacy channels, as well as directly in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. Insulet Corporation was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts.

