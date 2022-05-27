Contrasting Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) & PhoneX (OTCMKTS:PXHI)

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) and PhoneX (OTCMKTS:PXHI – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Rover Group and PhoneX, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rover Group 0 1 5 0 2.83 PhoneX 0 0 0 0 N/A

Rover Group presently has a consensus target price of $10.17, suggesting a potential upside of 87.92%. Given Rover Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Rover Group is more favorable than PhoneX.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rover Group and PhoneX’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rover Group $109.84 million 8.88 -$64.05 million ($1.22) -4.43 PhoneX N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

PhoneX has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Rover Group.

Risk and Volatility

Rover Group has a beta of 0.01, meaning that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PhoneX has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.8% of Rover Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.5% of PhoneX shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Rover Group and PhoneX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rover Group -72.28% -21.97% -9.22% PhoneX N/A N/A N/A

Summary

PhoneX beats Rover Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rover Group (Get Rating)

Rover Group, Inc. operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About PhoneX (Get Rating)

PhoneX Holdings, Inc. operates as a market maker of used smartphones. The company acquires products from individual consumers through its uSell.com Website, as well as from various carriers, big box retailers, and manufacturers through its subsidiary, We Sell Cellular. It sells its devices to professional buyers, such as brick and mortar retailers, online retailers, large and small wholesalers, small repair shops, large refurbishing providers, and insurance companies, as well as directly to consumers through third party e-commerce platforms. The company was formerly known as usell.com, Inc. and changed its name to PhoneX Holdings, Inc. in May 2019. PhoneX Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

