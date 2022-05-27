Convey Health Solutions (CNVY) versus Its Competitors Financial Review

Convey Health Solutions (NYSE:CNVY – Get Rating) is one of 29 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous health & allied services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Convey Health Solutions to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Convey Health Solutions and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Convey Health Solutions 0 2 5 0 2.71 Convey Health Solutions Competitors 135 480 632 28 2.43

Convey Health Solutions currently has a consensus target price of $12.63, indicating a potential upside of 109.02%. As a group, “Miscellaneous health & allied services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 68.60%. Given Convey Health Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Convey Health Solutions is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Convey Health Solutions and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Convey Health Solutions -2.90% 0.64% 0.41% Convey Health Solutions Competitors -4,259.99% -46.52% -28.30%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Convey Health Solutions and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Convey Health Solutions $337.60 million -$9.98 million -35.53 Convey Health Solutions Competitors $2.06 billion $88.53 million 9.74

Convey Health Solutions’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Convey Health Solutions. Convey Health Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.7% of Convey Health Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.2% of shares of all “Miscellaneous health & allied services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 26.0% of shares of all “Miscellaneous health & allied services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Convey Health Solutions beats its peers on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Convey Health Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Convey Health Solutions Holdings, Inc. provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics. It operates through two segments, Technology Enabled Solutions and Advisory Services. The Technology Enabled Solutions segment offers technology solutions through web-based customizable application that is used to identify, track, and administer contractual services, or benefits provided under a client's plan to its Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries. It also provides analytics over healthcare data to capture and assess gaps in risk documentation, quality, clinical care, and compliance. The company also offers health plan management, data analytics, supplemental benefit, advisory, and software services. The Advisory Services segment offers sales and marketing strategies, provider network strategies, compliance, star ratings, quality, clinical, pharmacy, analytics, and risk adjustment. It serves government sponsored, medicare advantage, medicare, as well as pharmacy benefits managers. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Convey Health Solutions Holdings, Inc. is a subsidiary of TPG Cannes Aggregation, L.P.

