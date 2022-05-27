Convey Health Solutions (NYSE:CNVY) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Convey Health Solutions (NYSE:CNVY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Convey Holding Parent Inc. is a healthcare technology and services company which provides healthcare-specific, compliant member support solutions utilizing technology, engagement and analytics. Convey Holding Parent Inc. is based in FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Convey Health Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Convey Health Solutions from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Convey Health Solutions from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Convey Health Solutions from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Convey Health Solutions from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

Shares of NYSE:CNVY traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,153. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.52. Convey Health Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $4.81 and a fifty-two week high of $14.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Convey Health Solutions (NYSE:CNVY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). Convey Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.64%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Convey Health Solutions will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Convey Health Solutions by 123.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Convey Health Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Convey Health Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Convey Health Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Convey Health Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Convey Health Solutions Holdings, Inc provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics. It operates through two segments, Technology Enabled Solutions and Advisory Services.

