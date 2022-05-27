Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$4.86.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Copper Mountain Mining in a report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$5.90 price target on the stock. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

In related news, Senior Officer Bradly James Bolger sold 52,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.56, for a total value of C$186,900.00. Also, Senior Officer Donald Strickland sold 198,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.77, for a total transaction of C$746,840.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 311,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,175,486. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 52,000 shares of company stock worth $144,820 and have sold 525,601 shares worth $1,983,196.

CMMC traded up C$0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting C$2.67. The company had a trading volume of 134,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,450. The company has a market cap of C$564.04 million and a PE ratio of 9.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$3.15 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.85, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Copper Mountain Mining has a 1-year low of C$2.02 and a 1-year high of C$4.45.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

