Cormark Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL)

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for Algoma Steel Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 26th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now anticipates that the company will earn $7.67 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $8.30. Cormark also issued estimates for Algoma Steel Group’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Algoma Steel Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Algoma Steel Group in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Algoma Steel Group in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Algoma Steel Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Algoma Steel Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Algoma Steel Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000.
Algoma Steel Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. It provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.
