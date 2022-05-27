Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The retailer reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01, RTT News reports. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $24.88 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $464.99. 5,410,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,770,772. Costco Wholesale has a 1 year low of $375.50 and a 1 year high of $612.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $538.45 and its 200 day moving average is $531.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $206.09 billion, a PE ratio of 37.47, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.70.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 29.01%.

In other news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,294.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,904,124. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.29, for a total value of $2,265,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,248 shares of company stock worth $5,417,137 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $76,000. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 455.2% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 161 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 87.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 232 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $223,000. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COST. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $634.00 to $503.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $570.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, March 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $566.86.

About Costco Wholesale (Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.